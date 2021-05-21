News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Care home staff help Emily celebrate her 100th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:42 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM May 21, 2021
Emily Ramsey celebrated her 100th birthday on May 16. 

Emily Ramsey celebrated her 100th birthday on May 16. - Credit: Ferrars Hall

Residents and staff at the Ferrars Hall Care Home,  in Huntingdon, all joined in the celebrations when beloved resident Emily Ramsey turned 100 on May 16. 

Emily enjoyed a wonderful party at the care home and was delighted to see her birthday cake, which was created by the home's chef manager and his team. Emily's family gathered in the garden to wish her a 'happy birthday' and thanks to a relaxation in social distancing rules, they were able to take part in the celebrations.  

Emily's Cake 

Emily's Cake - Credit: Ferrars Hall

Emily was very proud to receive her birthday card from Her Majesty, The Queen and puts her long-life down to her love of her big family and hard work. 

Home manager Susan Dunnell said: "The team at Ferrars Hall all wished Emily a very happy birthday.

“Emily is a great character and she had a wonderful day celebrating her milestone birthday with us.” 

Emily’s daughter Olwyn said on the day: “Happy 100th birthday mum, I can clearly see how much you are loved and cared for.  

"Thank you Ferrars Hall for all your care and hard work to make mum's day the very best.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fancy dress shop that supplied costumes for 'Murder Mysteries' is selling up
  2. 2 Parkruns will return but end of June is more realistic
  3. 3 Prisoner jail time extended for blackmailing fellow inmate
  1. 4 'I will not be told what I can and cannot put on my son’s grave'
  2. 5 MP urging public to contact him over East West Rail concerns
  3. 6 Line-up announced for five-week socially-distanced festival series
  4. 7 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
  5. 8 'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
  6. 9 Personal trainer set to complete 24-hour bear crawl to support mental health
  7. 10 Rural Crime Team shut down cannabis factory

Emily has five children (three sons and two daughters), 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.  

She was born in the village of Buckden in 1921 and grew up there also. She worked on a farm in her younger years. She married her first husband in 1940 and they were married for more than 40 years and Emily has been married to her second husband for 27 years. 

Friends and family outside the care home wishing her a happy birthday. 

Friends and family outside the care home wishing her a happy birthday. - Credit: Ferrars Hall

Emily has been a resident at Ferrars Hall for two year and she has many hobbies and interests and she loves to keep busy.  

Since moving to Ferrars Hall Care Home she has knitted blankets for premature babies to donate a maternity unit and recently completed a blanket for a member of staff to take on her maternity leave. 

For more information about Ferrars Hall Care Home contact, Maria Moore on 07979 635 744 or email: maria.moore@countrycourtcare.com

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thorndown Primary school remains closed this morning, as police were called to Hill Rise

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon blackmailers Haroon Mohammed and Cobi Thomas forced their victims to transfer hundreds of pounds.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Prison for 'violent' blackmailers who told victim 'we'll stab you'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Family-run cheesecake emporium LO's has opened its doors in Brampton.

Lockdown Easing

Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A woman in her 30s died after she was hit by a lorry on the A14 at Milton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman dies after being hit by lorry

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus