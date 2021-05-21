Published: 3:42 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM May 21, 2021

Residents and staff at the Ferrars Hall Care Home, in Huntingdon, all joined in the celebrations when beloved resident Emily Ramsey turned 100 on May 16.

Emily enjoyed a wonderful party at the care home and was delighted to see her birthday cake, which was created by the home's chef manager and his team. Emily's family gathered in the garden to wish her a 'happy birthday' and thanks to a relaxation in social distancing rules, they were able to take part in the celebrations.

Emily's Cake - Credit: Ferrars Hall

Emily was very proud to receive her birthday card from Her Majesty, The Queen and puts her long-life down to her love of her big family and hard work.

Home manager Susan Dunnell said: "The team at Ferrars Hall all wished Emily a very happy birthday.

“Emily is a great character and she had a wonderful day celebrating her milestone birthday with us.”

Emily’s daughter Olwyn said on the day: “Happy 100th birthday mum, I can clearly see how much you are loved and cared for.

"Thank you Ferrars Hall for all your care and hard work to make mum's day the very best.”

Emily has five children (three sons and two daughters), 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was born in the village of Buckden in 1921 and grew up there also. She worked on a farm in her younger years. She married her first husband in 1940 and they were married for more than 40 years and Emily has been married to her second husband for 27 years.

Friends and family outside the care home wishing her a happy birthday. - Credit: Ferrars Hall

Emily has been a resident at Ferrars Hall for two year and she has many hobbies and interests and she loves to keep busy.

Since moving to Ferrars Hall Care Home she has knitted blankets for premature babies to donate a maternity unit and recently completed a blanket for a member of staff to take on her maternity leave.

For more information about Ferrars Hall Care Home contact, Maria Moore on 07979 635 744 or email: maria.moore@countrycourtcare.com.