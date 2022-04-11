Celebrations were in order for Fenstanton resident David Smith who turned 106 and marked the occasion with a traditional roast beef dinner with his family.

Mr Smith enjoyed the family meal on April 3 at the Exhibition pub in Godmanchester, where he showed off his birthday card from the Queen.

On his actual birthday (April 5), Mr Smith went out for a buffet lunch and received several calls and texts from family, which helped make his day even more special.

Mr Smith said: “It was so lovely to be able to spend my 106th birthday with my family, and I am looking forward to doing it again next year. I enjoyed my dinner too.

“I still enjoy a Guinness occasionally, and I eat as well as I can. I love going out for meals, and I really appreciate everything that my family does for me.

David is active on Facebook and still spends time perusing the web to do online shopping.

His nephew, Simon Clark, has set up a campaign to see if his uncle is the oldest person to still be on Facebook, which has reached more than 10,000 people.

Simon said: “I am extremely proud of my uncle David. He is such an inspiration to us all, and it is amazing to see just how independent he is for his age. He still cooks for himself twice a day, and we often chat on WhatsApp.

"He is a kind and generous man, and I cannot wait for him to meet our little girl, who is due in May. It will be amazing to have a 106-year-age gap in our family.”

Whilst it is yet to be confirmed if Mr Smith is the oldest active Facebook user, he holds the title of being the oldest person ever taken into the skies by Conington Flying Club.

Mr Smith, born in St Neots, is one of six children and has served in both the army and the Royal Air Force, the latter of which he did for 23 years.

He lived in Croxden during his teenage years before working in brickyards and at the steelworks in Bedford.

He met his wife, Mona, while working on milk floats in Brampton, and they wed at Fenstanton Church in 1944; a marriage that lasted more than 60 years.















