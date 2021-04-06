Video

Published: 11:20 AM April 6, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM April 6, 2021

David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live. - Credit: Simon Clark

A Fenstanton veteran celebrated his incredible 105th birthday by cooking a roast beef dinner – and even taking part in a Facebook Live post.

David Smith looked dapper in a suit and tie as he posed for photos with his shimmering balloons shaped like his favourite drink – Guinness.

Mr Smith still keeps young at heart by logging onto Facebook, ordering his shopping from Amazon and surfing the web on his iPad.

He still lives independently and often enjoys pottering around his garden, cooking, cleaning and watching TV.

His nephew, Simon Clark, joined him along with family and friends for a socially-distanced birthday bash on Monday (April 5).

Mr Smith was keen to join in with Simon’s Facebook Live video and share his secret to a long life.

“I always look forward and never look back,” he said.

“I am still in fairly good shape and enjoy life and I like my Guinness.

“I’m looking forward to going out for a meal with family and having a holiday by the coast [after Covid restrictions end].”

Mr Smith served in both the army and Royal Air Force in his younger years.

Born in St Neots as one of six children, he met his wife, Mona, while he was working on milk floats in Brampton.

They wed at Fenstanton Church in 1944 – a marriage which lasted more than 60 years.

Soon after the wedding, Mr Smith left for Egypt with the army, working in the Middle East for two-and-a-half years before returning to the UK where he took up a post at RAF Wyton.

In 2019 Mr Smith became the oldest person ever taken into the skies by Conington Flying Club for his 103rd birthday treat.

And lockdown didn’t stop this year’s celebrations from being just as enjoyable as visitors came to chat through the window or stand at the door.

There was also a special delivery birthday card from Her Majesty the Queen which read ‘what an achievement’.

Nephew Simon added: “Uncle David said that he had an amazing day seeing family and so much support.

“He cooked a roast beef dinner to celebrate and a glass of wine as well and said it was ‘one of the best birthday’s ever’.

“He is remarkable for his age and I am intrigued to find out if he is the oldest person in the UK on Facebook!”