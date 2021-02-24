Published: 12:30 PM February 24, 2021

Fenstanton is a thriving village with a huge number of clubs and community groups.

The village has quite a few amenities, including a Post Office, a local shop, a butchers, a sandwich shop, a dog groomer, a dress shop, two pubs, a fish and chip shop, a pharmacy, an estate agent, and a take-away.

It has a rich history and many well known historical characters have graced the paths of the village, but Kara Boyd, who owns the Fairy DogMother business, is a modern-day famous face.

Kara appeared in a programme called Pooch Perfect, after she was picked out of thousands of dog groomers who applied for the show.

Kara said: “I got through to the quarter final and was the youngest contestant on the show.

“Sheridan Smith was the host and the show, which is still going on at the moment.”

Kara said after appearing on the show many people recognise her and has helped out in the community with raffle fundraisers at Fenstanton Primary School.

Luanne Hill, Stephanie Chamberlain, Ruth Thorne and Helen Tilley took part in the charity walk. - Credit: Cream Rose

Another business in the village is Cream Rose and staff there were inspired to raise money last year in September, after their good friend was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The Fenstanton boutique raised almost £300 for the Macmillan charity in September, 2020.

Staff at the boutique dressed up in their finest and walked from Fenstanton to St Ives to support a friend who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Helen Tilley, a staff member, told The Hunts Post at the time: “Every year we select and support a charity, raising money at events that we hold in the boutique. This year our chosen charity was closer to home. We all really miss dressing up so we decided to walk from the boutique to Tom’s Cakes in St Ives in our finery – hats and all - our take on ‘ladies who lunch.’

Village Notes 1: Fenstanton Clock Tower

Fenstanton Parish Council has confirmed that maintenance on the village clock tower has started, and work is progressing well. The scaffolding is now fully constructed, and the doors have been repaired.

Full painting and electrical maintenance will be carried out over the next few weeks.

Repairs to the clock are also being undertaken, and the hammer to the bell was removed for a full inspection and service.

Work on the village pond is scheduled to start soon. The invasive weed will be cleared, a nicospan wall will be used to build a retaining area into which the dredged material will be placed and the lining of the pond will be repaired.

Once settled and refilled, a new planting regime using coir rolls, will be deployed. New metal fencing, matching the bollards around the clock tower, will be installed and the grassed area to the rear will be improved, with new seating installed.

The parish council will also be installing two historical information signs, outlining the history of the clock tower and pond area.

They hope that this will breathe new life into what is an iconic and much-loved part of the village.

Village Fact File:

Fenstanton WI: Outside of Covid restrictions, the WI meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Church Centre. For more information contact: marklquinn@gmail.com.

Fenstanton Parish Council: Based at The Hub at 6 High Street (currently closed). Next meeting is on March 11 at 7pm, via Zoom. More information from the website or the clerk at: clerk@fenstantonpc.org.uk.

Village Sports Day: July 3, from midday till 4pm at at Fenstanton Primary School, with a rescheduled VE Day 75 1940's sports day.















