The billboard is located in Fenstanton on the old stretch of the A14 to Cambridge road, and features a simple design intended to be read in a quick glance by passing motorists.

Cambridgeshire police say the campaign is to target drivers as more people return to work, and in light of a change in Covid-19 restrictions allowing people to travel more freely.

Detective Superintendent Becky Tipping said: “Billboard advertising is another of the communication methods we are using to try and target those who could now help us tackle modern slavery when they couldn’t do so before.

“We need people to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right and we hope this simple message plays on people’s minds and encourages them to report their concerns to us, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem. That one extra report could save a life. People don’t need to be sure that modern slavery is taking place or fully understand the types and definitions to report their suspicions.

Adding: “With modern slavery being a hidden crime, tackling it can be challenging and that’s why we are doing all we can to reach out to people who may be able to help us as a result of their circumstances changing.”

The force says its modern slavery campaign activity over recent months shines a spotlight on the coronavirus pandemic which has forced some people to change where they work, and who they work with.

These people could now consequently be part of a new group who could help the force’s efforts to tackle modern slavery – a force priority.

Warning Signs:

* not being able to come and go as they wish

* being under 18 and providing commercial sex acts

* working in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp/manager

* being unpaid or paid very little

* working excessively long or unusual hours

* not being allowed breaks or suffers restrictions at work

* owing a large debt and is unable to pay it off

* being recruited through false promises

* having high security measures at their place of work and/or living locations e.g. opaque windows

INFO: If you have immediate concerns, call police on: 101 or go to the police website at: modernslavery.co.uk for more information.