Ramsey Fen Fair took place on May 19. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Ramsey Fen Fair took place on May 19. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The Ramsey Rural Museum and the Ramsey 1940s committee jointly hosted the event, which saw locals came together to enjoy a host of fen-themed activities and exhibits.

The event saw visitors enjoy plenty of music and dancing at the 1940s camp, and there were also arena events including dog displays and marching bands and stalls, where charities and members of the community pitched in to help run the event.

The mayor of Ramsey, Councillor Steve Corney, who was re-elected as the mayor following a unanimous vote at Ramsey Town Council meeting, was also in attendance.

Cllr Corney said: "It was a really good day, with lots of really positive feedback. People travelled quite far to come along to the event, which is good as we are getting more people into the town. It was a really good day."

