A total of 22 vehicles were broken into between April 19 and May 12 and this included incidents in Fen Drayton, Stapleford, Sawston, Duxford, Great Shelford, Haslingfield, Grantchester, Swavesey, Milton and Oakington.

In the majority of cases purses, wallets and handbags have been targeted, and in some instances the thieves have gone on to use the victims’ bank cards in shops.

South Cambs Neighbourhood Team sergeant, Emma Hilson, said: “We’re focusing our patrols in these areas but would urge all motorists to make sure their cars are locked and double checked when left unattended as we’re seeing incidents when windows are left open and doors unlocked.

“Also ensure all valuables, such as handbags, wallets, mobile phones and tools are removed from the vehicle.”

Call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report to report any suspicious behaviour in your area.