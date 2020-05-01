Legends of the Bench Fen Drayton Scarecrow competition PICTURE: Francis Baretto Legends of the Bench Fen Drayton Scarecrow competition PICTURE: Francis Baretto

The contest was organised by The Three Tuns pub in the village and Neve Thompson, aged 6, was announced as the winner for her creation of Fen Drayton Primary School employees.

She has won a £50 Amazon voucher and money raised from the entry fees will be donated to the NHS.

Francis Barreto, from The Three Tuns, said: “A local villager approached us about the scarecrow competition as they felt it would be great activity for the children.

“We agreed and decided to donate any money raised to the NHS, it has been a great community event.

“Everyone has really enjoyed walking around the village on their daily walk/run and seeing all the different scarecrows.

“They were really creative and definitely captured the hearts of the village.”