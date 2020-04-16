The Three Tuns Pub in Fen Drayton have launched scarecrow competition to raise money for the NHS.

Pub owner Francis Barreto got the idea from a local resident and all money raised will go to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Appeal.

Entry starts today (April 16) on The Three Tuns Pub webpage and there is a £2 entry fee.

All scarecrows need to be up, outside the houses no later than April 23, which is St George’s Day, and they can be of a famous person, a cartoon character, a favourite pet, historical figure or even a self portrait.

The resident then needs to take a picture of the scarecrow and upload it onto The Three Tuns website.

Anyone can enter, but the winner will be a child aged 16 or under.

People can then vote for their for their favourite scarecrow on Facebook and the winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher. Francis said: “We felt this would be a great activity to keep the children of the village entertained and maybe the adults too.”