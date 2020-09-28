Dr Fiona Maxton, lead nurse for research and development at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, will complete a three-year period at the university and as part of her post will provide research education and supervision.

Fiona, who also works at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role. It is a great opportunity to develop further collaborative links with the university.

“This year has highlighted just how important research is and I am looking forward working to with colleagues at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) to grow and promote research among nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals.”

Dr Louise Jenkins, head of the school of nursing and midwifery at ARU, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to further develop links with our local practice partners and continue to embed contemporary research and practice into our undergraduate and postgraduate curricula.”

Fiona’s background is in paediatric intensive nursing and education, and she has worked in clinical research at a senior level for over 20 years. Her PHD work has gone on to inform changes to the nternational guidelines for resuscitation and she regularly contributes to publications internationally.

She is also one of 70 nurses and midwives nationally, selected to join the NIHR Senior Nurse and Midwife Research Leader Programme, an initiative that seeks to embed research into daily practice.