Lord Toby Jug with Ste Greenall Lord Toby Jug with Ste Greenall

Tributes are being paid to the leader of the eccentric party Lord Toby Jug who died yesterday (Thursday).

Brian Borthwick, who was known as Lord Toby Jug, stood against top politicians at general elections across the country over the years and was the leader of the Eccentric Party of Great Britain.

Friends and fellow politicians have described him as “good fun” and have said “politics were brightened by him”.

Ste Greenall said: “So sad to learn of the death of Brian Borthwick aka Lord Toby Jug. Huntingdonshire politics were brightened by him. On the occasion pictured ( 2010 elections) he'd just lost again. But he never lost his sense of fun and good humour. I'm sure he'd been splitting his sides at passing away on Election day, but far far too soon. Thanks for the memories, Lord Toby. Monster Raving Loony par excellence. You will be missed greatly.”

Longstanding journalist, Julian Makey, paid tributes to Lord Jug, saying he was more of a friend, than a press contact.

Julian said: “Lord Toby Jug turned up in my office I had to keep my impression that he was wasting my time to myself. But Toby, who had just arrived in St Ives, had a good eye for a story and we had some laughs over the years. He very much saw his job as giving politicians who took themselves too seriously a good kick on the backside. He also wanted to put some fun into politics. Like many professional clowns, Lord Toby had his dark side and spoke openly about his battle with the bottle. His biography was about to be released. Over the years Lord Toby became a friend rather than a press contact I will miss him. He will also be missed in the world of local and national politics

A second tribute from Andrew Simpson read: “Sad day today as my political mentor and the leader of the eccentric party of Great Britain which I'm a proud member of has sadly died. RIP Lord Toby Jug bless you mate.”

Donna Porter Smith said: “A really lovely man. A real shame. Didn't know him well but our paths crossed on the local political circuit a few times and he was always a delight.”

On Twitter, Martin Curtis said: “Sad day on which to learn that Lord Toby Jug has passed away. Extraordinary, colourful man whose eccentricity brought a smile to democracy.”