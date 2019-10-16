Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday, October 10.

Police believe Mr Duquemin was the victim of an assault on Saturday, October 5 at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

A 23-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on police bail.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault and the subsequent death of Mr Duquemin.

Detective Inspector Emma Pitts said the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.

She said: "Robert was a father of five and his family have been left devastated by his loss. We would like to speak to anyone with information about the assault on the Saturday before his death.

"We particularly want to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in Percy Green Place at around 8pm on the day of the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/71591/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.