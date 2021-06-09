Published: 11:00 AM June 9, 2021

Marlee Rice, nine, from Upton, is joining her dad on the charity fundraiser this June. - Credit: Family

A nine-year-old cyclist from Hunts is joining her dad in riding 500 miles for charity this June – and taking plenty of pictures on her trek!

Marlee Rice, from Upton, has already joined dad James, 45, in touring parts of England on her bike.

But this time the pair wanted to make a difference by fundraising for the Bone Cancer Charity Trust.

Father-of-two James explained: “We decided that we were going to get on our bikes and get out in the sun and ride 500 miles in June to raise money for a cancer charity as we are keen cyclists.

“In the school holidays we rode 172 miles in four days from Upton to Hunstanton and back.

“This gave us a good start on our target, but now Marlee is back at school we will be aiming to do around 20 miles every night."

James continued: “We’ve cycled across the bottom of England before just for fun, so when we decided to do this challenge, we thought it would be great to raise money for a charity too.

“One of our family friends had cancer, so we know the impact it can have. It’s been a great motivation to ride for a charity that can help people.”

In the first week alone, father and daughter have raised £180 - and Marlee couldn’t wait to tell her teacher and class mates what she had been up to when she returned to Sawtry Junior Academy this week.

“Marlee rushed to school on Monday and told her friends what she had been up to during the half-term. It was really special for her,” James added.

“She has loved posing for pictures while we were out on the bikes too – especially when we got to Sandringham.”

James said that the challenge will not only raise awareness for a fantastic cause, but help them stay active too.

“To get out in the fresh air has been good for us both,” he added.

“As a family we run an amusement business and it’s been a struggle with lockdown; so getting out on the road has given us a boost too.”

To donate to Marlee and James cause visit: https://bit.ly/3pyRdGL