News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Wood Farm has become 'rodent heaven' says Anne Marie

Logo Icon

Anne-Marie Hamilton

Published: 5:05 PM December 8, 2021
Hunts Post Farming Column by Anne-Marie Hamilton, of Wood Farm, Hail Weston

Hunts Post Farming Column by Anne-Marie Hamilton, of Wood Farm, Hail Weston - Credit: HUNTS POST

As I feared, Wood Farm has, indeed, become rodent heaven since our farm cat, Hippo died in July.

We had not fully appreciated quite how busy and effective she had been, even in extreme old age. Since then, rats and mice have made a take-over bid, and even our rodent control operator, is finding it hard to keep on top of the job.

Rob knows that I loathe all rodents, so when I told him that I could smell mice in the shed near the house, he admitted to catching a couple the previous week.

About half an hour later, I was standing just behind him, when I overheard him telling a friend that, in fact, he had caught 17 the previous week!

However, all that paled into insignificance, compared with the tragic story of what happened next.

Rob and I went to visit our elder son last month, and took him a load of wood. We had a terrible journey, going through a tornado on the A14 between Thrapston and Kettering, with three trees coming down across one lane, and the road covered deep in leaves and small branches across both carriageways.

However, that was as nothing compared with the journey home. Our son gave Rob some empty log bags from a previous visit and, because it was so windy, Rob put them in the back of my car.

Most Read

  1. 1 Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed robbery at St Neots jewellers
  2. 2 Fire Crews called to a blaze that started in a flat in St Ives
  3. 3 Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys
  1. 4 Drug dealers operating the ‘Marlo’ and ‘Star’ lines have been jailed
  2. 5 Thousands more homes set for Alconbury Weald
  3. 6 St Ives man undergoes pioneering heart treatment
  4. 7 Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told
  5. 8 Christmas markets and events happening in Huntingdonshire in the next two weeks
  6. 9 Old Mill upgrade resumes at Godmanchester
  7. 10 Roman Crucifixion burial found in Fenstanton

Bad move! When I got into the car, I told him that I could smell mice. ”Nonsense - It is just on the outside of the bags”...only it wasn’t!

To humour me, Rob put a mouse trap into the car the next day and, to his surprise and my horror, caught a mouse!

Panic set in, the car was cleaned to within an inch of its life, but the stench of mice persisted, and I remained unconvinced that it was safe to drive it, as I knew that a mouse encounter would almost inevitably end in a fearful accident.

For the next couple of weeks, the car sat, unloved outside the house, loaded with traps, until I finally plucked up sufficient courage to drive it, once again.

So, dearest Santa, if you are reading this, there is really only one thing that I truly want for Christmas this year – a really fierce cat!

A Merry Christmas to you all.

Farming
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brynmor Digby, 21, was driving a silver Nissan Micra when it was involved in a head-on collision with a black Mini One

Cambs Live News

Man who died in St Neots crash is named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry...

Cambs Live News

House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Landlord Joseph Overden and Landlady Jemma Yeowart. 

Oliver Cromwell pub has had a brand new refurbishment

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
St Ives Cattle Market took place on Mondays and the pubs were open all day.

Nostalgia

Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon