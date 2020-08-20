As summer examinations were cancelled this year, students’ GCSE grades were awarded based on the higher of the Centre Assessment Grade or moderated grade determined by exam boards, this change in approach following a review by the Government earlier this week.

The college, which has secured consistently high grades in recent years, supports students through a range of targeted programmes focusing on core subjects. This additional support has had a positive impact according to the college’s headteacher Andy Christoforou, who praised the increased progress students are making across the school.

Mr Christoforou said: “I am immensely proud of all our students at Abbey College. As we know, with the incredibly difficult Covid-19 disruption this year, our students found themselves in very unusual and difficult circumstances. Despite this, they have achieved fantastic results through sheer determination, hard work and effort.”

“These grades reflect the significant amount of hard work and effort that each student has put into their studies. We are pleased that progress in key subjects continues to improve.”

“I am also incredibly grateful for all our staff who have inspired, motivated and supported our students throughout this period. The success of our college would not be possible without their high level of commitment. We look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to Abbey College sixth form.”

Any student who wants more information about the opportunities that are available to them at Abbey College Sixth Form should contact George.wright@abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk.

Abbey College’s highest performing students have excelled in all their subjects: Aaron Clements, Jay Mercer, Sophie Broad, Molly Trevor collectively achieved 30 grade 9s and 11 grade 8s. The majority of these high flyers will be joining Abbey College sixth form.

Abbey College students who made significant progress include Matthew Tortice, Jessica Lin, Emma Phipps and Paige McAvoy. Paige and Emma have chosen to remain at Abbey College Sixth Form, while Jessica will go to college to continue studying Art. Matthew is following his dream of attending drama college.