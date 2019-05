Keely Blows and Curtis Irish have raised more than £31,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, in memory of their daughter Tallulah, who died in 2013, following a cerebral infarction that caused severe brain damage.

Keely, Curtis and son Teddy, who was two at the time, spent their final days with Tallulah at EACH's hospice in Milton.

Keely said: "When we were able to visit Tallulah the day after she was born, silently we both knew something was very wrong. It's the hardest day to look back on, trying to read between the lines and moving so quickly between hope, despair and distress at seeing all the tubes and wires.

"That evening our world collapsed completely around us, when the doctors told us there was nothing they could do for Tallulah. We were in complete shock.

"It was unknown how long she'd survive when the machines were turned off and this is when we were told about EACH and the Milton hospice. Arriving at the hospice, we just didn't know what to expect, but I remember a feeling of being able to breathe out for the first time in days. Every member of staff made us feel that we were not facing this alone. In the end, Tallulah stayed with us 19 days, 17 of which were spent at Milton where we were able to spend the time together as a whole family, with grandparents, too, in a way that wouldn't have been possible at home, ensuring Teddy was looked after at a very confusing time for him."

Tallulah's family have since received bereavement support from EACH, attending memory days and family events that have been "a lifeline in the darkest of times".

That is why Keely, Curtis and Teddy, Keely's brother Jimmy, and family friends will be taking part in EACH's Bubble Rush at Huntingdon Racecourse on June 9.

Tickets have been sold in phases and the remaining batch are £24 for those aged 16 and over, £10 for children, £62 for families of at least two adults and two children, and £22 per person for teams of six people or more.

All entrants will receive a T-shirt and a medal. Children aged under five can take part for free.

Head to www.each.org.uk/bubblerush for more information. Online registration will close at 11am on June 7.

Alternatively, you can sponsor those running in Tallulah's memory at www.justgiving.com/tallulahdawn.