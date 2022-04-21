The Michelin family and members of St Neots Golf Club have made poignant book donations to the Meadow Suite at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Parents and families who experience the heartbreak of losing a baby can now benefit from a selection of new literature available to help cope with the loss.

The books, which contain advice and guidance, were presented to the hospital’s maternity unit by a local family who had sadly experienced the trauma of losing their little boy.

Parents Zoe and Adam Michelin lost their son Alfie at birth on March 23, 2021, and, together with support from St Neots Golf Club members, they have ensured his memory will live on at the hospital.

Alfie’s grandmother, Tina Michelin, has chosen to support the Meadow Suite in her role this year as Ladies Captain of the golf club.

Over the last six months, the club members have been sponsoring events to raise funds to purchase bereavement support books – with some even suitable for young children coping with the loss of a sibling.

Tina said: “When we started to raise funds, I quickly discovered how the lives of more people than you realise have been touched by the loss of a baby.

"Some people quietly approached us to make private donations, and we are truly grateful for all the ongoing support we have received from all the Golf Club members.

"We are really pleased and proud to be able to deliver this range of books, which we hope will make a real difference to people going through such a traumatic time.”

Philip Fearn, charitable projects manager for the North West Anglia Hospitals Charity, said: “Our team on the Meadow Suite at Hinchingbrooke are so grateful to Tina, Adam, Zoe and their wider family and friends for such a heartfelt donation.

"The books will go a long way to helping families who sadly have a similar experience to them.

"In addition to the beautiful books, the grandparents have also provided a wooden garden bench in memory of Alfie, which is now in place in our Bereavement Garden at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

"We will now be using some of our charitable funds and working with our fantastic volunteer gardeners to spruce up the garden in readiness for Spring and Summer.”