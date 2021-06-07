Published: 11:00 AM June 7, 2021

One of the replicas of artwork at All Saints Church on Huntingdon Market Square. - Credit: HUNTS BID

It looks like summer may finally be here and I am sure, like us, fingers are crossed that the final stage out of lockdown is able to proceed on June 21.

These two things together herald a tentative step towards a reappearance of outdoor events for all to enjoy with many community organisations keen to welcome you back to their fairs, galas and carnivals.

Here at Huntingdon First we are working on our plans for future events, including a Summer Family Fun Day on July 31.

We don't have everything finalised yet and we look forward to being able to share the details with you in our Hunts Post column next month.

We know that many of Huntingdon’s family favourites will see a return this year and here is a taster of what you can expect.

We start with the annual Huntingdon Riverside Gala on July 3 and then there is the Huntingdon Carnival on August 7/8. For something a little more niche, the team at Niche Comics, in Huntingdon, are celebrating their tenth year this year and are hosting a range of acoustic nights and workshops and this also marks Independent Bookshop Week, which takes place from June 19-23.

If the arts and history are more your bag Shakespeare at the George is back from Tuesday, June 22 until Saturday July 3, but tickets are selling fast for the event.

Tickets for this summer's Shakespeare at The George are selling out fast. - Credit: HUNTS BID

The Cromwell Museum has organised a Town Centre Art Trail, and this takes place from May 29 until July 23 and includes 12 works of art; which are replicas of items from the museum’s collection, and they are situated at 10 locations around the town.

I think what I am trying to say is there is plenty to see and do in Huntingdon! There is no better time to visit the town to shop, eat, drink and support your local town.

Details about what Huntingdon First does and for full details of events taking place in Huntingdon can be found at: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and on our Facebook page.