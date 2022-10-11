Peter Flower, grandson of Dr Reginald Grove, presenting the plaque to Simon Stitson, the practice business manager last week. - Credit: Peter Flower

A new commemoration to a family of doctors will soon be unveiled at the historic Grove Medical Practice.

The plaque celebrates the Grove family from St Ives who had three generations of doctors work at the medical practice, from whom the practice got its name.

The plaque will be the newest addition to the St Ives Civic Society blue plaques seen across the town.

Grove Medical Practice, formerly known as Slepe House, is a Grade 2 Listed building built in 1849. It’s been used as a surgery since 1881.

The three generations of the Grove family worked there until the NHS was formed in 1948.

Ten blue plaques have already been put up on buildings of historic interest in the town by the St Ives Civic Society and St Ives Town Council in 2008.

They were erected to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the founding of the Civic Society in 1968. This new blue plaque is the eleventh in the town.