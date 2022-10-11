Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Family of doctors commemorated with plaque on Grove Medical Practice

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 10:00 AM October 11, 2022
Peter Flower, grandson of Dr Reginald Grove, presenting the plaque to Simon Stitson, the practice business manager last week.

Peter Flower, grandson of Dr Reginald Grove, presenting the plaque to Simon Stitson, the practice business manager last week. - Credit: Peter Flower

A new commemoration to a family of doctors will soon be unveiled at the historic Grove Medical Practice. 

The plaque celebrates the Grove family from St Ives who had three generations of doctors work at the medical practice, from whom the practice got its name. 

The plaque will be the newest addition to the St Ives Civic Society blue plaques seen across the town. 

Grove Medical Practice, formerly known as Slepe House, is a Grade 2 Listed building built in 1849. It’s been used as a surgery since 1881. 

The three generations of the Grove family worked there until the NHS was formed in 1948. 

Ten blue plaques have already been put up on buildings of historic interest in the town by the St Ives Civic Society and St Ives Town Council in 2008. 

They were erected to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the founding of the Civic Society in 1968. This new blue plaque is the eleventh in the town.

St Ives News

Don't Miss

Flooding near Huntingdon and Alconbury

Flooding

Anglian Water to repay £8.5m to customers after missed targets

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Café owner Deborah Ross-Harwood said that Stagecoach's cuts will be "another whammy" for her business.

Café owner fears Stagecoach bus cuts could force her out of business

Alexander Gilham

person
Alex Quarton, 24, was found by neighbourhood officers who were carrying out a welfare check on a vulnerable man

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer jailed after attempting to flush class A drugs down sink

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Kelly, the owner of the Filling Station, is "over the moon" to be in the 2023 finals of the Drinks Retailing Awards.

Food and Drink

Filling Station 'over the moon' to make finals of national award

Alexander Gilham

person