The aftermath of the collison in Eaton Socon on April 15 The aftermath of the collison in Eaton Socon on April 15

Mosay Warsame has launched an appeal for information after his wife, Louisa, was involved in a crash involving three cars in Monarch Road on April 15.

Louisa Warsame, 38, was driving a black Volvo with her friend Shereena Hamilton, 34, when a white Audi A3 is said to have ploughed into the side of their car, spinning it out of control and into a parked Renault Clio.

Cambridgeshire police and the county's fire and rescue service attended the crash, and they were forced to cut Louisa, who had become trapped, out of the car.

She was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital where she underwent a six-hour operation. Shereena was left with minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Mosay said: “It's absolutely devastating for the entire family, especially our youngest child who has been inconsolable and misses mum terribly.

“We are appealing for help as the driver of the Audi A3 got out of his car and ran, leaving the scene of the accident. Luckily, there was a gentleman walking his dog who acted as a good Samaritan and called the fire brigade and the police.

“I am worried that with this driver out there still, they could do the same thing to someone else. I really want to just warn people to be vigilant, especially as it was half term when the incident happened, it could have been a child in the road and may of ended worse.”

Cambridgeshire police have now launched an investigation to trace the driver of the Audi.

Officers are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the crash to contact the police on 101.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511.