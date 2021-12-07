Hundreds gather to see Santa on The Quay in St Ives
- Credit: Alan Bennett 2021
Hundreds of people gathered to see Santa arrive on The Quay in St Ives at the weekend.
Santa arrived on Saturday December 4 to meet fellow residents of St Ives along with his happy helpers.
Santa glided in on a Snowboat with Chief Snowman Frosty and water reindeer pulled him in from the river by St Ives town scouts and the Huntingdon Canoe club.
Mace Bearer Phill Ganney and Pasco Hussain the Mayor of St Ives also came to greet Santa and they all made their way down to the St Ives Corn Exchange to Santa's Grotto.
On the way Santa had a look at all the different snowmen who formed part of the snowman festival in the town.
A Santa's grotto he gave out free gifts to children and families who were delighted to meet him.
The event was held by the FESt committee which focuses on providing free events for the people of St Ives.
Most Read
- 1 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
- 2 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
- 3 House fire that killed two children will not have further electrical checks
- 4 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
- 5 Karl Brockett writes about the history of St Ives
- 6 Hinchingbrooke Hospital get share of £4.5m to 'improve care'
- 7 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
- 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 9 Huge spike in safety complaints due to 'bedroom sellers' during pandemic
- 10 Man who died in St Neots crash is named