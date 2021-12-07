News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Hundreds gather to see Santa on The Quay in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 8:08 AM December 7, 2021
Hundreds of people gathered on The Quayside in St Ives to greet Santa.

Hundreds of people gathered on The Quay in St Ives to greet Santa. - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

Hundreds of people gathered to see Santa arrive on The Quay in St Ives at the weekend.  

Santa on the boat

Santa on the boat - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

Santa arrived on Saturday December 4 to meet fellow residents of St Ives along with his happy helpers.

A reindeer gliding in a canoe

A reindeer gliding in a canoe - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

Santa glided in on a Snowboat with Chief Snowman Frosty and water reindeer pulled him in from the river by St Ives town scouts and the Huntingdon Canoe club.

Santa with St Ives Pasco Hussain 

Santa with St Ives Pasco Hussain - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

Mace Bearer Phill Ganney and Pasco Hussain the Mayor of St Ives also came to greet Santa and they all made their way down to the St Ives Corn Exchange to Santa's Grotto.

Santa's helpers

Santa's helpers - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

On the way Santa had a look at all the different snowmen who formed part of the snowman festival in the town.

A Santa's grotto he gave out free gifts to children and families who were delighted to meet him.

Councillor Pasco Hussain with Santa, Mace Bearer Phill Ganney and  St Ives town scouts

Councillor Pasco Hussain with Santa, Mace Bearer Phill Ganney and St Ives town scouts - Credit: Alan Bennett 2021

The event was held by the FESt committee which focuses on providing free events for the people of St Ives. 

St Ives News

