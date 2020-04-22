Messages and family photos can be emailed to the hospital as part of the #LettersToLovesOnes initiative.

They will then be printed and handed to patients to read and keep.

Chief Nurse, Jo Bennis said: “We appreciate that this is a worrying time for families and we are doing everything we can to ensure they can keep in touch with their loved ones in hospital during the pandemic.”

“We hope that these messages will remind our patients that despite not being allowed visitors, they are not alone.

Please ensure you include the patient’s name, the ward they are being cared for on and the bay they are in (if known).

Send letters to the dedicated email address: nwangliaft.lettersforlovedones@nhs.net

Or for more information visit the website at https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/…/trust-launches-letter-to-l…/