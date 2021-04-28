Woman used fake name to insure her disqualified partner

Published: 9:27 AM April 28, 2021

A woman who used a fake name to insure her disqualified partner has been sentenced.

Chantal Smith, 30, of Ramsey Road, St Ives, told insurers she had a full UK driving licence when she only had a provisional. She also used a false name to insure her partner.

In September last year, officers caught her partner driving the car whilst disqualified and without insurance. He told officers Smith knew he was disqualified as she had been at court with him.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 22, Smith was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work and fined £233, after previously pleading guilty to making a false statement to obtain insurance and permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

In March, Derek Waters, 33, also of Ramsey Road, attended Cambridge Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for a further 12 months, and fined £273, after previously pleading guilty to driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and being over the drug-drive limit.

PC Tristan Vert said: “Smith falsified Water’s identity so that he could drive the car – even though she knew he was disqualified. I hope the sentencing will give them time to reflect on their choices.”