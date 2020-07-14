Environment Secretary George Eustice said the mandatory use of face masks in England would apply to “all shops”, but not pubs and restaurants.

The move will bring England into line with Scotland and other major European nations like Spain, Italy and Germany.

People have been advised to wear coverings in enclosed public spaces since mid-May.

Speaking this morning (July 14), Mr Eustice did not rule out the mandatory use of face coverings being extended to offices and other workplaces in the future.

Earlier this month Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said wearing a mask sent out a message that the wearer is “showing consideration for others”.

But she also warned: “Wearing a face covering will not prevent you from catching the virus, but it could prevent you from unknowingly spreading it to other people.”

