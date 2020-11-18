The ‘Parent and Carer Hub’ started as a Facebook group after mums Rosie, Laura, Michelle and Tina decided they wanted to help make a difference in their community.

But after being overwhelmed by donations during the first lockdown – the group are now on the lookout for extra space.

They explained: “The first lockdown put us behind in sorting out all of the incredible donations that people have sent in and we are running out of space to store but more importantly have no safe, dry, warm space for volunteers to come in and help us with the organising.

“We are ideally are looking for a hall for a couple of weeks, or a warehouse or office space that is not being used. We will of course clean after use to maintain Covid safety.”

Anyone who can help the group can send them a direct message on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/teamparentandcarerhub/ or email parentandcarershub@gmail.com