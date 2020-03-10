Together with local community groups, peoples of all faith and none, Extinction Rebellion Huntingdon, will be gathering for 30mins in Huntingdon's Town Centre from 11am.

Following a prayers, poems and words, the group will be gathering for 10 minutes in silence to think about deforestation around the world.

Mary Downham from the Huntingdon Extinction Rebellion group said: 'All of life on Earth and in particular the forests that we are losing to fires, and deforestation around the world. Forests that are critical to life on Earth, the lungs of our planet and home to many beautiful creatures. There will also be a ceremonial tree planting.

'We hope that a display of our love for life will inspire others to care and look after the world more whole heartedly.

'We believe that the climate crisis we now face will only be diverted by everyone coming together, all faiths, all community groups, standing in peaceful unity. We really hope you will join us on this auspicious day.

INFO: The groups will be gathering in Huntingdon Town Centre at 11am on Saturday March 21.