Cambridgeshire police and local authorities are working together to mitigate protest disruption from the Extinction Rebellion, Cambridge group whose members are planning a protest in the city from Sunday, February 16 to Saturday, February 22.

The protest is likely to involve road blocks preventing access by all vehicles to the city centre via Trumpington Road and The Fen Causeway (it will not affect pedestrians or cyclists).

The protestors from Extinction Rebellion have said they will set up a base at the roundabout on Trumpington Road intersecting with Fen Causeway and hold satellite protests across the city throughout the week.

As a result police are working with Cambridge City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council (Highways) and local transport links on ways to mitigate any disruption which could see road closures and diversions put in place.

Anyone who commutes into the city or is planning to visit Cambridge should follow @CambridgeCops on Twitter and @Cambridgecity.police on Facebook and www.cambs.police.uk for the latest updates. You can also follow @Cambs_Traffic.

City centre businesses, colleges and other organisations close to the blockade have been advised so they can plan appropriate contingency measures.

Speaking about the policing response to the protest, Superintendent James Sutherland said: "We review all reports of protest both spontaneous and planned.

"We have to strike a balance between the need to allow peaceful protest within the city and the disruption that the protest itself causes.

"Whilst the protests are likely to cause disruption, we will work with both the City and County Councils to mitigate this and the level of disruption caused by protests will be constantly reviewed throughout the week."