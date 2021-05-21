News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Prisoner jail time extended for blackmailing fellow inmate

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:56 AM May 21, 2021   
Kamran Khan, 39, began blackmailing the man at HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, in 2018

A prisoner blackmailed a fellow inmate into transferring thousands of pounds into his mother’s bank account and intimidated the victim when demands for more failed.

Kamran Khan, 39, began blackmailing the man at HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, in 2018 after an incident where the latter’s son was assaulted near his workplace.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had not told anyone in the prison about the assault when Khan approached him and asked about his son’s welfare.

In August 2018, Khan told the victim if he didn’t give him £2,000 his son would be attacked again. The man was given the bank details of Budar Mehmood – Khan’s mother – and told to make the transfer.

The victim organised the bank transfer but then, in October 2018, Khan demanded a further £5,000 and suggested the man’s wife would be attacked if he did not comply.

When the man asked for more time to complete the transfer Khan intimidated the man in an attempt to make him comply.

Khan, who is currently serving an eight-year sentence for indecent assault and false imprisonment and was previously living in Bolton, denied two charges of blackmail.
 
Mehmood, 62, of Netherfield Road, Bolton, also denied acquiring criminal property.

However, they were found guilty of the charges following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in November.

Yesterday May 20 at Peterborough Crown Court Khan was ordered to serve an additional two years and ten months in prison. Mehmood was handed an 18-month community order and told to complete 30 says rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC John Whitworth said: “Khan used intimidation as he attempted to exploit the victim for his own financial gain.

“The victim in this case was terrified about the consequences of not complying. He only felt able to come forward when he confided in another prisoner who persuaded him to speak out about what had happened.”

