In March, the group will be celebrating its seventh anniversary and announcing plans to expand its current activities and projects. Co-ordinator Georgina Corley says there are now 223 registered members in St Neots and more than 8,000 hours of volunteer time has been exchange, making the group one of the most successful in the UK. Members were interviewed by the BBC World Service last year about the benefits of time-banking.

“TimeBanking is an unconventional volunteering activity, without regular commitment and the benefits are many,” she said.

“In addition to getting jobs done or providing assistance sharing skill and time – there is the benefit of companionship, support when needed and social activities, with a bonus of exchanging hours for Tempo vouchers which can be used for entrance to entertainment and recreational activities across England and Wales. A winning benefit all round for people of all ages and ability. A safety net for all.”

A memory day celebrations event will take place in May and the regular monthly coffee mornings, which take place on the first Saturday of each month continue. The next one is on February 2 and will include the table top sale. Coffee mornings are held at St Mary’s Church hall, from 11am-2pm. A members and friends group meets on the third Friday of the month at ?????, 11am till 1.30pm. Other monthly events include members’ evening on the first Monday of each month in the Tesco community room, from 7pm till 9pm, with talks or activities requested by members.

National Volunteer Week will be celebrated, from June 1-7 and the St Neots TimeBank will be hosting an event on June 8 on the Market Square, inviting other charities and voluntary groups to book a pitch for fund raising or promoting their activity.

INFO: For more information about how to get involved, go to: www.stneotstimebank.org.uk or www.facebook.com/timebankstneots and twitter.com/StNeotsTimeBank.