Artist Frances Corlett created this image from recycled stamps and other items. Artist Frances Corlett created this image from recycled stamps and other items.

The venue, which had already opened its shop to the public, will remain closed on Saturdays and will fully reopen on August 8.

Curator Liz Davies, said: “Throughout the museum we have put in place the safety measures needed to keep the public, as well as our staff and volunteers, as safe as possible while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the museum and being able to share the story of the town and the surrounding villages.

“We are also delighted to announce a new temporary exhibition, The Upcycling Crafter by local artist Frances Corlett. The exhibition features her striking pictures made from stamps, sweet wrappers and tickets.

Liz Davies is curator at the St Neots Museum which has now reopened. Liz Davies is curator at the St Neots Museum which has now reopened.

“From underground tube maps revealed as the London skyline to old stamps reimagined as everything from flowers to tractors and lamas, and not forgetting her dogs made from chocolate wrappers.”

The exhibition is aimed at promoting recycling and all the pictures are for sale, ranging in price from 12-£38.

Artist Frances Corlett says: “I love to create and decorate items using materials that most people discard.

“I started a few years ago when my mother gave me my old stamp collection that I had as a child. What was I going to do with it? The stamps were fascinating to look at, so much history and brought back childhood memories. I decided they needed displaying so I started to use them to make pictures. That got me thinking what other everyday items could I use? I started taking labels off tins and saving sweet wrappers. My hobby turned into a little business and I named it JessAmy Designs after my two daughters Jess and Amy. I’m always looking for new ways to create and give a new life to something that most people throw away. I’m passionate about the environment and what we need to do to Save our planet, my creations show what can be done with items that get thrown away. I love the fun quirky and uniqueness of the items I create.”