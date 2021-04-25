Cherry blossom, baby ducks on the river and some beautiful scenes across lakes and rivers make up the photos from readers this week. Well done to everyone who sent in Photos. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Dorothy Smith took this image of ducklings at The Thicket in St Ives.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Stuart Buckminster's robin feeding young at the Coneygeare in St Neots.
- Credit: STURT BUCKMINSTER
Maria Woodroff's image of ladybirds.
- Credit: MARIA WOODROFF
John Sims took this image of a parent Mallard with young at Hemingford Grey.
- Credit: JOHN SIMS
Jessica Hill's spring-time photo of cherry blossom at Paxton Hill in St Neots.
- Credit: JESSICA HILL
