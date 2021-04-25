News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Exceptional photos sent in by our Hunts Post readers

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:00 PM April 25, 2021   
Matthew Korny took this photograph at Grafham Water.

Matthew Korny took this photograph at Grafham Water. - Credit: MATTHEW KORNY

Cherry blossom, baby ducks on the river and some beautiful scenes across lakes and rivers make up the photos from readers this week. Well done to everyone who sent in Photos. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Matthew Korny took this photograph at Grafham Water.

Dorothy Smith took this image of ducklings at The Thicket in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Stuart Buckminster's robin feeding young at the Coneygeare in St Neots.

Stuart Buckminster's robin feeding young at the Coneygeare in St Neots. - Credit: STURT BUCKMINSTER

Maria Woodroff's image of ladybirds.

Maria Woodroff's image of ladybirds. - Credit: MARIA WOODROFF

John Sims took this image of a parent Mallard with young at Hemingford Grey.

John Sims took this image of a parent Mallard with young at Hemingford Grey. - Credit: JOHN SIMS

Jessica Hill's spring-time photo of cherry blossom at Paxton Hill in St Neots.

Jessica Hill's spring-time photo of cherry blossom at Paxton Hill in St Neots. - Credit: JESSICA HILL





























































St Neots News

