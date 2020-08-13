All the exam results have been estimated after the exams had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some schools have decided not to publish results until the picture is clearer and all schools have now been told that students can appeal for an upgrade if the results are lower than their mock exams.

The Department for Education announced the last-minute “triple lock” meaning pupils get results that are the highest from estimated grades, mocks or exams they might choose to take in the autumn.

It follows the scrapping of moderated grades in Scotland after a massive outcry when more than 124,000 results were downgraded.

Ministers have denied the exam system has been thrown into “confusion” following the changes, which also affect how GCSE results will be assessed.

Nick Gibb, the schools minister for England, acknowledged that the Government was “concerned” about what had happened in Scotland but insisted the system in England remains “robust”.

Contact the national Exam Results Helpline on: 0800 100 900 between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week between August 14-29.

