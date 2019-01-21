ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution Ride UK hosted a day-long event which saw 100 bikes set up in the hall and eight exercise classes held, with dozens of participants turning out to burn off those Christmas calories.

The hall was transformed specially for the occasion, with neon lights, big screens, and smoke machines brought in to build the atmosphere for participants.

According to organisers, it was the biggest mass participation indoor cycling event that it had ever organised in the UK.

Ahead of the event, Doyle Armstrong, a master trainer for ICG Evolution Ride, said: “Bringing Evolution Ride to the UK in 2019 is a fantastic opportunity to grow the ICG community here in this country. The event will showcase the complete ICG offering – from equipment to technology and programming – to one of the biggest gatherings of indoor cycling enthusiasts ever in the UK.”

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT

ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT ICG Evolution ride event at the Burgess Hall in St Ives. Pictures: ARCHANT