Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021

Events exploring the life and times of Oliver Cromwell are being held in Huntingdon. - Credit: RICHARD GUNN

The Cromwell Museum has a series of activities throughout the rest of August to entertain children and families. These include Workshop Wednesdays, craft activities and a guided walk of Cromwell’s Huntingdon,

The workshops will focus on different aspects of 17th Century life and there will be replica items for visitors to handle and craft activities for children.

On Wednesday August 18, there’s a chance to find out more about Cromwellian smells and tastes, discovering what types of herbs the Cromwells used to make their food.

On August 25, the museum will be exploring printing and the press, with a chance to find out how people in the 17th Century wrote letters and books.

The museum is also staging an evening guided walk on August 25 at 7pm.

The walk will provide a chance to join the museum’s curator, Stuart Orme, for an entertaining and informative guided walk around the centre of Huntingdon, to find out more about what life was like in the town in Cromwell’s time.

Stuart said: "With the school holidays in full swing, we know that lots of families are looking for things to do.

"As well as exploring some of the remarkable objects we have on display, this is a great chance for families to find out more about life 350 years ago and have a go at some fun activities.”

Situated in the heart of Huntingdon, just off the High Street, the Cromwell Museum holds the best collection of objects relating to the life and times of Oliver Cromwell on public display in the world.

The collection comprises nearly 700 items, including portraits, clothing, miniatures, arms and armour, historical documents written by or about Cromwell, and one of his death masks.

The museum is in the former Huntingdon Grammar School building, which was where Oliver Cromwell went to school.

The Workshop Wednesday activities run on Wednesday mornings in August, with sessions hourly from 11am. The activities cost £3 per child (to cover material costs); pre-booking is advised via the museum’s website at: www.cromwellmuseum.org.

The Cromwell’s Huntingdon Guided walk costs £6