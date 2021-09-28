Published: 7:54 AM September 28, 2021

September 27 marked National Police Memorial Day and a service took place in All Saints’ Church in Huntingdon to remember those who have lost their lives.

Flowers were laid at the Thinking Soldier War Memorial on the Market Square. Flags flew from the balcony of the Town Hall and the building was illuminated blue that same evening.

Tributes were paid to fallen officers, their families and colleagues during the service and candles were lit to show that their commitment and bravery has left a lasting legacy in their community and beyond.

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb was joined by the Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, Nick Dean, Police & Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, along with representatives from Cambridgeshire Police Federation, the National Association of Retired Police Officers and Ministry of Defence.

Representation was also made by neighbouring towns, showing support for what will now become an annual event in Huntingdon’s calendar.



