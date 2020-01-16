The 'What On Earth Can Buckden Do' event was organised by Buckden Parish Council and held at the village hall.

There were 18 exhibitors, including Anglian Water, Cambridge Carbon Footprint, Cambridgeshire County Council, CPRE Campaign to Protect Rural England, the Woodland Trust, the Wildlife Trust, Buckden Allotment Holders and the St Neots Refill Shop.

The parish council plans to use the event to kick-start a range of initiatives to improve the local environment.

Allan Jones, chairman of the parish's Climate Change Emergency Group said: "I think we could summarise by saying What on Earth Can Buckden Do, you could say this is a drop in the ocean.... but the ocean is made of drops, the work starts now."