News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

It wasn’t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:10 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020
It wasn?t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

It wasn?t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

An escaped pig caused a frenzy in Eaton Socon after police were called to catch him.

It wasn’t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

It wasn’t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon. Picture: CAMBS POLICE - Credit: Archant

The friendly black pig was spotted walking through front gardens and along the pavement in Ackerman Gardens today (December 8).

Officers were eager to post about the incident on social media, leading to dozens of likes on Facebook.

A post said: “We thought someone was telling porkies earlier when they were called to reports of an escaped pig.

“However when they spotted ‘Streaky’ in Ackerman Gardens they quickly hambushed him.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re pleased to report he has now been returned home!”

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  4. 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  5. 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Students spread festive cheer in St Neots

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus