It wasn’t porkies...there was an escaped pig in Eaton Socon
Published: 5:10 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020
An escaped pig caused a frenzy in Eaton Socon after police were called to catch him.
The friendly black pig was spotted walking through front gardens and along the pavement in Ackerman Gardens today (December 8).
Officers were eager to post about the incident on social media, leading to dozens of likes on Facebook.
A post said: “We thought someone was telling porkies earlier when they were called to reports of an escaped pig.
“However when they spotted ‘Streaky’ in Ackerman Gardens they quickly hambushed him.
“We’re pleased to report he has now been returned home!”
