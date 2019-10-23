ESCA chairman Sue Jarratt with Allison Lewis from the 1st Eaton Socon Guides and May Queen Chloe Veneear and May princess Erin Mcelhone. ESCA chairman Sue Jarratt with Allison Lewis from the 1st Eaton Socon Guides and May Queen Chloe Veneear and May princess Erin Mcelhone.

Representatives from community groups in Eaton Socon and Eaton Ford attended the meeting at St Mary's Church and received donations from the proceeds of the group's May Day event and textile bank collection. St Neots Town Council also provided a grant of £1,400 and other money came from smaller projects, including walks and talks. The total amount of money handed out on the evening was almost £5,000.

Chairman Sue Jarrett told the meeting that the group's 40th anniversary year had been hugely successful.

"This year's May Day was a lovely day and once again we had some great entertainment from Heartsease, Sentinels Majorettes, SJ School of Dance, Langdale Dance Arts, Jamie Gilman-Lewis and the live band One Man Down. What an amazing group of talented local entertainers.

"We had many stalls on both greens, some in the churchyard and some children's activities on the smaller green from some new groups. For the first time our barbecue was run by the Eaton Belles WI who did a magnificent job."

Erin Mcelhone, Chloe Veneear, Sue Jarratt and Pattie Pitt at the ESCA AGM.. Erin Mcelhone, Chloe Veneear, Sue Jarratt and Pattie Pitt at the ESCA AGM..

The group also organised an exhibition and event to remember the closure of the old Bushmead Secondary School in Bushmead Road and held a reunion for former pupils.

Eaton Ford and Eaton Socon trails, open gardens, the Neat Street Award, quizzes, carol singing, Easter egg hunt, opening of the Eaton Socon lock-up and various environmental activities were also part of the programme during the last year.

After her chairman's address, Mrs Jarrett asked George Armiger and Lewis Newark to come forward. George and Lewis, who are part of the St Neots Dragonboat Team, had received a donation earlier in the year for an England kit. They travelled to Thailand to compete and won bronze medals.

"As you can see, we have had a very busy time since the last AGM. I would like to thank all committee members for working so hard and achieving so much. We have a wonderful team of hard working enthusiastic volunteers and I would like to thank everyone this year who has helped out in the various activities. We are very proud and thankful to all those who help within the Eatons to make the area a more pleasant place to live."