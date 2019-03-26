Cambridgeshire County Council’s share of the tax bill for 2019/2020 is showing on bills as a 3.1 per cent increase, when it should be 2.9 per cent.

In a memo seen by this newspaper, the county council has said it is “seeking to address the issue with the district council as a matter of urgency”.

The bills are printed and issued by Huntingdonshire District Council.

The county council memo said residents should be assured that ‘it was an error in billing not the [budget] setting process at the county council’.

Huntingdonshire District Council has been approached for comment.