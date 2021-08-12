Published: 3:49 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Astrea Academy Trust school Ernulf Academy in St Neots are celebrating their long-awaited results, in a year in which schools were closed and exams cancelled.

Despite this, students have shown great courage and commitment to succeed – and can now take their next exciting steps with pride.

Results this year have been determined by teachers, following a rigorous process designed to ensure students have the grades they merit and are able to move on to their next stage of study, training or work.

Avin Bissoo, Principal of Ernulf Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to our class of 2021 – a truly special year group who have worked exceptionally hard to achieve their results.

“A huge thank you to all the staff, parents and carers for their continued support to our school community.

“Throughout an incredibly challenging time the year group have consistently demonstrated determination and resolve - we wish them every success in the future.”

Within Ernulf Academy, Rosa Lomas achieved 10 strong GCSE grades including a grade 9 in Geography and a grade 8 in English Language French and Mathematics. She will go on to Comberton Village College to study A levels.

Patrick Hughes was the highest achieving student in the year group, who achieved 10 GCSE grades at a Grade 7 or above. Patrick will go on to study at Longsands Academy

Kirusana Vijayaraj was one of the most improved students from Key Stage 3 to Key Stage 4. Kirusana achieved eight strong GCSE grades including a Level 2 Distinction in BTEC Information Technology. She will go on to study at Longsands Academy

Jake Thompson achieved 10 strong GCSE grades, most notably three grade 9s in French, Physics and Mathematics. Jake will go on to study at Longsands Academy

Through adversity, Rhian Bailey has achieved a set of grades that reflect her motivation and enthusiasm including a grade 8 in Biology and Geography and a Distinction * in BTEC Physical Education. Rhian will go on to study at Longsands Academy.