LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Eric Snaith have on the 29th January 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the Eric’s Fish and Chips of Unit 4, Harrison Way, St Ives, Cambs, PE27 4NB for a restaurant offering alcoholic drinks for sale 12pm-11:00pm Monday-Sunday

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 26th February 2019

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.