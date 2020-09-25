Tens of thousands of pounds worth of kit was stolen from vehicles in overnight thefts at farms in Ramsey.

Police are now warning farmers to stay ahead of potential thieves by removing GPS devices from vehicles at night.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Park vehicles in secure and alarmed buildings where possible.

“If that isn’t an option park them in well-lit areas covered by CCTV.

“Be on the lookout and report suspicious behaviour to us via 101. Always dial ‪999‬ if a crime is in progress.”

