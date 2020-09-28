Stukeley Meadows-based APPS UK Ltd signed up to complete the bronze level of the Huntingdonshire District Council initiative.

The, firm which provides high quality air pollution products and systems using environmentally-friendly technology, was the first business to qualify under the Sustainable Communities Pledge pilot.

Cllr Marge Beuttell, who is responsible for operations and environment at the council, said: “Across Huntingdonshire, we have many thriving industrial areas which regularly struggle to get the recognition they deserve, from large chains to smaller independent businesses.

“The Sustainable Communities Pledge has been created with all sizes of business in mind, to be able to demonstrate and celebrate the great work that often goes into making the local community more sustainable through reducing litter, educating staff and improving the surrounding areas.”

Cllr Beuttell said: “The overall aim is to create a cleaner, safer and more welcoming area for the public and to encourage them to visit some of the unique businesses which we have throughout the district.”

Tom Gosling, marketing manager at the APPS Group, said: “Upon receiving the sustainable communities pledge, we as a company knew we needed to do more to create a positive impact on the environment. The pledge gave us areas of focus and guidance to improve and adapt internal policies around waste disposal, litter and educating staff.

“With minimal cost impact and minimal changes, there has been a noticeable change in culture within the business. Not only has this created a tidier and more organised working environment it will no doubt have a positive impact on the environment and the nature that surrounds us.”

The bronze level includes covered external bins, monthly litter picks on-site, all waste collections made by the council or another authorised waste contractors, and customer facilities to help reduce single-use plastics and waste within communal areas.

The pledge has been adopted by APPS sister companies Outside Structure Solutions and Powerpoint CES Ltd which have now reached bronze status for their commitment to improving their overall working environment.