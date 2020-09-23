Entries for The Hunts Post Photographic competition, summer 2020. Entries for The Hunts Post Photographic competition, summer 2020.

We have now published all the entries for the summer 2020 Hunts Post Photographic competition.

The quality of the photos is outstanding and it was heartening to see entries across all age ranges. We would like to thank Kimbolton School for supporting the competition and also everyone who took the time to enter.

“It is going to be difficult to chose the winners as there are so many incredible images,” said Editor Debbie Davies.

“The winners will be chosen by a professional photographer and there will be a first, second and third place and also an editor’s choice. The winning photographs will be published in next week’s Hunts Post and online. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter. There really is some incredible talent out there in Huntingdonshire.”

The competition has proved to be so popular that we have decided to run four each year to represent the seasons.

So, the next one will run in November for autumn images.

“Now the leaves are starting to fall from the trees and there are so many beautiful colours around us, take the opportunity over the next few weeks to capture the season and start sending us your images,” said Editor Debbie Davies.

The Autumn competition is open now and the closing date is November 27. The competition is open to anyone living in Huntingdonshire and the images must be taken in Huntingdonshire. Entry is open to one image per person and photos must be in jpeg format. Entries must be via email and entrants must provide full name and town or village where they live and a short description of the image.

All entries should be sent to: Editor@huntspost.co.uk.

