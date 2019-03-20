The Hunts Post have teamed up with St Ives business Box of Hugs to give one lucky mum figure the opportunity to win a ‘box of huugs’ delivered in time for Mother’s Day.

“As a growing business run by three sisters, family is at the centre of everything we do and our mum is a constant source of inspiration to us,” said Sophie, from Box of Hugs.

“From raising five children whilst running her own business with our dad, to overcoming major brain surgery in 2009 with some lasting side effects, to now at 71 still running every morning, volunteering and not to mention the childcare and dog walking stints.”

“There’s something so lovely and uplifting about receiving an unexpected package in the post,” said Lucy from Box of Hugs.

“The default gift is often a bunch of flowers, which is lovely of course, but with a Box of Hugs you can send something a bit different, a bit more personal and that lasts.”

We’d love you to share with us your stories of why you’re mum; grandmother, wife, aunt, sister or mum friend is amazing to you and deserves to win a Box of Hugs, just in time for Mother’s Day (March 31).

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter, simply tell us in a few sentences why the mum figure in your life should win the competition. Send your entries to competitions@huntspost.co.uk or send them to Box of Hugs, the Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB.

Please include your full name and telephone number and the full name of who are nominating. Competition closes on April 26 at midday and a winner will be chosen the same day. Usual Archant competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. To find out more visit: www.boxofhugs.co.uk.