Published: 5:09 PM July 13, 2021

Aqua Park at Grafham Water is now open - Credit: Aqua Park at Grafham Water

One of the UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, has opened its latest adventure course in Grafham Water.

The outdoor activity centre, near Huntingdon, will be open throughout July and August, with 20 inflatables providing exhilarating fun for up to 80 thrill-seekers at a time; subject to Covid-19 guidelines.

Aqua Park Group has once again worked with Anglian Water to launch the water park, after building a successful relationship with the water company at its original venue, Aqua Park Rutland.

Connor James, co-founder of Aqua Park Grafham Water said: “We’re delighted to be able to open this brand new venue in Cambridgeshire after what has been a very challenging year for the leisure industry.

“While we’re open the health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff will be our priority, so we have followed government guidelines and introduced a range of Covid-19 safety instructions.

“The course will provide exhilarating and rewarding summer fun, with bespoke obstacles. And while we adhere to the reduced capacity rules, it will mean there will be more space for visitors to enjoy the adventure.

“Given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s physical and mental health, we are also really excited to be playing our part in giving people and families much needed access to a fulfilling outdoor experience, to help restore their physical and mental wellbeing.

“With household budgets likely to be limited this year, we’ve introduced a new Aqua Park Season Pass, which covers entry to our four UK water park locations.

“It means people can book up to twice a week for the whole summer for less than the cost of two visits, giving families an easy and cost-effective way to keep the kids active throughout a staycation summer.

“Grafham Water is one of the region’s most popular outdoor destinations, which includes cycling, mini golf and sailing; and we hope Aqua Park Grafham Water will help increase the number of visitors to this fantastic venue.”

All visitors to Aqua Park Grafham Water will be provided buoyancy aids, but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.

Qualified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the day, both in and out of the water

Tickets for the park can be booked online at www.aquaparkgroup.co.uk/grafham and cost £20 for a one-hour session.

It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be purchased on the day from £19.99 or purchased in advance during the booking process.