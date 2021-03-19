Published: 8:54 AM March 19, 2021

Residents at a Huntingdon care home were able to meet some local children as part of a virtual project to enable them to come together during lockdown restrictions.

The project at the Hunters Down Care Home was part of a week of activities to mark National Intergeneration Week.

Staff at the care home were aware that children would not be able to come into the building so they said they needed to "think outside the box".

On March 15, Hunters Down residents gathered in the communal lounge and were able to engage with the mothers and children on a big screen.

Pearl Ewing, lifestyle and wellbeing lead at the home, said: "When the children came on screen one by one the resident’s faces lit up and they began pointing at the screen. Everyone was introduced to each other using their hello song. They then used instruments and action songs as well as colourful scarves and bubbles to interact.

"It was lovely to see the engagement from the youngest through to the oldest members of the group - bringing a smile to everyone's faces."

For Mother’s Day children from local schools would normally have written some poetry about their mums and come to visit the residents.

As this was not able to happen this year, Pearl wanted to make this occasion even more special, so a request was put out on social media platforms within Hunters Down community to see if any of the younger generation would like to write about their mums.

Letters given to Hunters Down Care Home - Credit: Pearl Ewing

Pearl said "The response was outstanding, and the residents have received so many wonderful letters and drawings, which they have enjoyed looking at and are still going through the huge amount of written responses that they received.

"We would like to say a heart-warming thank you to Thongsley Fields Primary & Nursey School, Stepping Stones Day Nursery of Huntingdon, Maisie Rogers (who’s great nan used to reside at Hunters Down, Sawtry Junior Academy School and Emily Warren who works in the school."

The residents have received nearly 200 written messages connected with Mother’s Day.