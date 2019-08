Peter Reeve, who represented UKIP, was elected to the town council in May last year but stepped down late last month.

The deadline for applicants to stand for the vacant seat is August 9. Ramsey Town Council can co-opt someone if the threshold for residents calling for an election is not met.

Gary Cook, clerk to the town council, said: "I have to advertise the vacancy for 14 working days, taking us to August 9. Within that period, if 10 members of the electorate call for an election then we have to go through the process of organising one.

"If not, the council can co-opt someone so I ask interested parties to write in."

The mayor of Ramsey Councillor Steve Corney said: "I wish Peter Reeve all the best in his new career and 'thank him for his time on Ramsey Town Council."

If you would like to be considered for the vacant councillor's post, contact the town clerk on 01487 814957.