Fire Crews called to a blaze that started in a flat in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:58 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 5:01 PM December 7, 2021
A fire broke out this afternoon in a second floor flat in St Ives

A fire broke out this afternoon in a second floor flat in St Ives - Credit: Google Earth

A fire broke out this afternoon, December 7, in a flat within The Broadway in St Ives. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 3pm this afternoon after receiving reports of the fire in a second floor flat.  

Crews from Huntingdon, Papworth and St Neots are at the scene and they arrived to find a fire in a second floor flat.  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “The residents have been safely evacuated and crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.” 

