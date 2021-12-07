Breaking
Fire Crews called to a blaze that started in a flat in St Ives
Published: 4:58 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 5:01 PM December 7, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A fire broke out this afternoon, December 7, in a flat within The Broadway in St Ives.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 3pm this afternoon after receiving reports of the fire in a second floor flat.
Crews from Huntingdon, Papworth and St Neots are at the scene and they arrived to find a fire in a second floor flat.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “The residents have been safely evacuated and crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.”