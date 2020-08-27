A car has been flipped upside down, as the result of a collision involving two cars and a cyclist.

The crash happened at 10am today, August 27, on Brampton Road and involved a blue Ford Mondeo, a silver KIA Venga and a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered from minor injuries and has now been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene and officers remain at the scene to assist with the recovery of the KIA, which overturned in the collision.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Police were called to reports of a collision on Brampton Road involving a blue Ford Mondeo, a silver KIA Venga and a cyclist.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with minor injuries.

“Officers remain at the scene to assist with the recovery of the KIA, which overturned in the collision.”